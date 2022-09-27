West Loop kidnapping attempt: Person of interest being questioned by police

A person of interest is being questioned in connection with an attempted kidnapping Sunday in the West Loop neighborhood, police confirmed Tuesday.

Police did not confirm whether the person of interest was the suspect featured in surveillance images that were sent out Monday.

At about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street when the offender approached her, grabbed both of her arms and tried to pull her inside of a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan.

The 45-year-old woman was able to fight the offender off, and the offender fled in the minivan.

The aftermath of the attack was caught on camera by a neighbor who heard the woman screaming.

The minivan used in the attempted kidnapping was located Sunday. Chicago police released pictures of the suspect Monday.

A previous attempted abduction happened on Aug. 24 at about 7:20 a.m., also on South Sangamon near West Adams Street. In that instance, the suspect stopped the victim and attempted to guide her into his vehicle. A witness saw what was going on and ran across the street to save her.

The suspect jumped into the vehicle's front passenger door and the witness sprayed bear spray inside. The witness said at least two other people were inside the vehicle at the time.