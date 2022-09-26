Chicago police release photo of suspect who tried to kidnap woman in West Loop

article

Chicago police released photos of the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman in the West Loop Sunday.

At about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, a woman was walking in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street when the offender approached her, grabbed both of her arms and tried to pull her inside of a maroon Dodge Plymouth minivan.

The 45-year-old woman was able to fight the offender off, and the offender fled in the minivan.

The minivan was later recovered, police said.

The offender is described as a Black man, roughly 30 to 40 years old. He is bald and roughly 5'8" to 6' tall.

He was wearing a white baggy sweatshirt with dark writing on the front, light blue pajama pants and black gym shoes.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Three at (312) 744-8261.