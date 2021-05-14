Health officials announce 'Bridge to Phase 5' reopening guidance in suburban Cook County

The Cook County Department of Public Health on Friday issued Bridge to Phase 5 reopening guidance for suburban Cook County.

"The vaccination rate and improved metrics are encouraging, but to fully reopen we encourage everyone over the age of 12 to get vaccinated and continue to wear a mask, watch your physical distance and wash your hands," Senior Medical Officer and Co-Lead of the Cook County Department of Public Health Dr. Kiran Joshi said in a statement.

The Bridge to Phase 5 includes the following increases in capacities:

Retail

Capacity limits increase from 50% to 60%

Fitness Centers

Capacity limits in centers increase from 50% to 60%, (class size remains the same, up to 50 people indoor and 100 outdoor)

Restaurants and Bars

Indoor dining capacity increases to 75% (from 50% or 100 people)

No table size limits for parties if all patrons 16 and older are fully-vaccinated

For those not fully-vaccinated, table size is 10 indoors and outdoors

Zoos and Museums

Capacity increases from 25% to 60%

Festivals and outdoor spectator events

Increase from 15 people per 1,000 square feet, to 30 people per 1,000 square feet

People who are fully vaccinated will not count against capacity limits at businesses or events. In addition, businesses that choose to participate in allowing the exemption of fully-vaccinated patrons must create a system for verifying vaccination status.

Furthermore, health officials want to remind the public that it is possible Illinois could revert to a previous phase of reopening if there is a resurgence of COVID-19.

For more on Cook County Department of Public Health Mitigation Orders, CLICK HERE.

To find a vaccination location near you, CLICK HERE.