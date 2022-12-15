Researchers testify at Illinois gun control hearings

Hearings continued Thursday as Illinois lawmakers consider a gun control package bill.

The legislation is called the 'Protect Illinois Communities Act.'

Data experts and researchers from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority and the University of Chicago crime lab were among those who testified.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

According to the most recent data, the rate of Illinois deaths by firearm is higher than the national rate.

Gun violence is also the leading cause of death of American children, nationwide.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban assault-style weapons, improve the state's firearm restraining order law, raise the age to get a Firearm Owner's Identification Card to 21 and also address illegal gun tracking.