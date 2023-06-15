Heather Mack expected to plead guilty to federal charges Friday

There will be another big court appearance for Heather Mack Friday.

She is expected to plead guilty to federal charges.

Mack was convicted of helping kill her mother in Bali nearly a decade ago. The plea deal would allow her to skip a trial, however, she will have the potential to receive a life sentence.

Mack is charged with federal conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

She already served seven years in Bali prison on murder charges.