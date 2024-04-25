Heating Up the Kitchen: Detroit-style pizza with Algonquin-Lake In the Hills Fire Protection District

This morning we're Heating Up the Kitchen with the Algonquin-Lake In the Hills Fire Protection District, making firefighter Craig Allen's Detroit-style pizza.

If you're interested in purchasing a special t-shirt to support autism awareness, visit ALFPD.org.

Detroit-style Pizza

Ingredients

500mg flour (bread flour unbleached)

Two 3/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp instant yeast

350mg hot water

1/2lb Wisconsin Brick Cheese

1/2lb Muenster Cheese

Cupping pepperoni

Bianco Dinapoli crushed tomatoes (blue can)

Two 8x10 pans or one 12x14 pan

The dough makes one large Detroit-style pizza or you can split it to make two small Detroit pizzas.

Recipe

Mix flour and salt in a bowl by hand or a whisk. Separately, pour 3 tbsp of water in a cup or small bowl then add the yeast to activate for about 10 minutes.

Once activated, pour the water/yeast mixture into the bowl with the salt and flour, then add the remaining water. Mix by hand or on low with a kitchen aid with a dough hook for about 10 minutes. Let it rest.

Knead the dough into a ball by placing it on a flour covered surface. Oil a medium-sized bowl and put the dough in. Cover for an hour until it rises, then use Saran Wrap or a damp towel to cover the bowl. Place it in the refrigerator for use in 24-48 hrs.

When you're ready to cook, spread the dough in your baking pan.

Cover the entire pizza with cubed cheese. Pour crushed tomatoes on top. Place pepperoni on last and smother in hot honey. Cook for 450 degrees for 30- 45 minutes in the oven.

You'll know it's done when the cheese is melted and the edges are crispy and blackened.