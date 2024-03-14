Heating Up the Kitchen: Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
HOMEWOOD, Ill. - This morning, we're "Heating Up the Kitchen" with the Homewood Park Fire Department and making firefighter Kevin Ware's famous Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.
Recipe
Ingredients
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts cut lengthwise (about ¼ in thick)
- 8 buns (I prefer brioche)
- 8 slices white cheddar cheese (or cheese of choice)
- 6 cups canola oil
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1 cup flour
- 1 tbsp salt
- 2 tsp black pepper
- 1 tbsp hot sauce
- 2 tbsp cayenne
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp chili powder
- 2 tsp honey
- thick sliced pickles (optional)
Fried chicken instructions
- Prepare two bowls to coat chicken. In the first bowl, place egg, milk, and hot sauce and mix well. Into the second bowl, combine flour, salt & black pepper.
- Cut each chicken breast in half and pat them dry with a paper towel.
- In a Dutch oven or heavy cast-iron skillet, heat oil until it reaches 325 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Take a piece of chicken and coat it in flour, then egg mix, then back into the flour. Repeat until all pieces are coated.
- When the oil is up to temp, fry a few pieces at a time, not overcrowding the pan. Allow the oil to return to temperature before adding the next batch. Fry each piece until golden brown, with internal temperature measuring 165 degrees Fahrenheit (about 6 minutes per side). As you remove the pieces, place them on a rack over foil to cool.
- In another bowl, combine cayenne, chili powder, garlic, paprika, and honey along with 1/2 cup of the frying oil. Stir well, then brush this oil solution over the fried chicken pieces.
- Serve on buns with thick-cut pickles and cheese of choice (Kevin prefers white cheddar).
White BBQ sauce ingredients
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon brown mustard (I use a spicy brown mustard)
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons prepared horseradish (I use a hot horseradish)
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon hot sauce
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Salt and pepper to taste I use ½ teaspoon each
Instructions:
1. Whisk all of the ingredients together in a small bowl until smooth.
2. Use the white BBQ sauce right away or transfer to a sealable jar and refrigerate a few hours to let the flavors develop and meld together