Heating Up the Kitchen: Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

This morning, we're "Heating Up the Kitchen" with the Homewood Park Fire Department and making firefighter Kevin Ware's famous Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich.

Recipe

Ingredients

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts cut lengthwise (about ¼ in thick)

8 buns (I prefer brioche)

8 slices white cheddar cheese (or cheese of choice)

6 cups canola oil

1 egg

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 cup flour

1 tbsp salt

2 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp hot sauce

2 tbsp cayenne

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp paprika

1/2 tsp chili powder

2 tsp honey

thick sliced pickles (optional)

Fried chicken instructions

Prepare two bowls to coat chicken. In the first bowl, place egg, milk, and hot sauce and mix well. Into the second bowl, combine flour, salt & black pepper. Cut each chicken breast in half and pat them dry with a paper towel. In a Dutch oven or heavy cast-iron skillet, heat oil until it reaches 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Take a piece of chicken and coat it in flour, then egg mix, then back into the flour. Repeat until all pieces are coated. When the oil is up to temp, fry a few pieces at a time, not overcrowding the pan. Allow the oil to return to temperature before adding the next batch. Fry each piece until golden brown, with internal temperature measuring 165 degrees Fahrenheit (about 6 minutes per side). As you remove the pieces, place them on a rack over foil to cool. In another bowl, combine cayenne, chili powder, garlic, paprika, and honey along with 1/2 cup of the frying oil. Stir well, then brush this oil solution over the fried chicken pieces. Serve on buns with thick-cut pickles and cheese of choice (Kevin prefers white cheddar).

White BBQ sauce ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon brown mustard (I use a spicy brown mustard)

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 teaspoons prepared horseradish (I use a hot horseradish)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon hot sauce

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste I use ½ teaspoon each

Instructions:

1. Whisk all of the ingredients together in a small bowl until smooth.

2. Use the white BBQ sauce right away or transfer to a sealable jar and refrigerate a few hours to let the flavors develop and meld together