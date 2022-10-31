Chaos erupts on Chicago's West Side after multiple people shot

Chaos erupted on Chicago's West Side Monday night after multiple people were shot.

FOX 32 Chicago was at the scene in the 2700 block of West Flournoy around 10 p.m., and observed several ambulances and police vehicles in the area.

Chicago police say multiple people were shot, however, the number of victims is currently unknown.

Circumstances of the shooting are also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.