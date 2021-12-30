No threat to public after report of shots fired at Southlake Mall in NW Indiana, police say

Authorities in Indiana are urging people to steer clear of Southlake Mall in Hobart on Tuesday after a report of shots fired inside the mall.

Hobart police said they responded to a report of shots fired around 11:30 a.m. but there is no active shooter and there were no reported gunshot victims.

There is no active threat to the public at this time and the mall is being evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," according to police.

All entrances in and out of the mall have been blocked as police investigate.

