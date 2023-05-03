4 wounded, 1 critically, in Parkway Gardens shooting

Four people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting at Parkway Gardens Wednesday night.

At about 6:17 p.m., Chicago police responded to the 6300 block of South Calumet and discovered four gunshot wound victims.

A 16-year-old boy was struck in the chest and transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 22-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg and self-transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 39-year-old man was shot in the high and self-transported to an area hospital in good condition.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg and self-transported to an area hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.