Person arrested after gun found in Trump Tower hotel room: police

By Nic Flosi
Published  October 8, 2024 9:29pm CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

SWAT teams, police units respond to Trump Tower in Chicago

A major police response was unfolding near Trump Tower in downtown Chicago on Tuesday night.

CHICAGO - A person was arrested Tuesday night after a firearm was spotted inside a hotel room at Trump Tower in downtown Chicago.

The discovery prompted a large response from SWAT teams and police units. The area was blocked off for the investigation.

According to authorities, an individual was taken into custody after the firearm was "observed inside a room."

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.