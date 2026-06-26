World's largest Hello Kitty Cafe opens in downtown Chicago

The Brief The Hello Kitty Cafe has opened on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile at 360 N. Michigan Ave., debuting an 8,000-square-foot immersive space with themed décor, photo opportunities, and Chicago-exclusive offerings. The grand opening celebration runs through Sunday and features special promotions, riverwalk views, and themed retail, with the café open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Highlights include themed drinks and pastries like Bow Waffles and specialty lattes, along with the reservation-only Bow Room offering an afternoon tea experience Wednesday through Sunday.



Hello Kitty fans packed Chicago’s Magnificent Mile Friday morning, arriving hours in advance to celebrate the opening of the world’s largest Hello Kitty Cafe.

Hello Kitty Grand Opening

The grand opening kicked off at 10 a.m. Friday at the new Hello Kitty Cafe, located at 360 N. Michigan Ave. on the corner of the Magnificent Mile. Fans lined up for Chicago-exclusive treats, immersive experiences, and plenty of photo opportunities.

The celebration runs through Sunday, featuring special promotions all weekend. Guests can explore the 8,000-square-foot café, complete with photo booths, riverwalk patio seating, skyline views, themed retail, desserts, beverages, and more.

The café is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The reservation-only Bow Room Afternoon Tea experience is available Wednesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dig deeper:

The menu features elevated drinks and desserts served all day, including made-to-order Bow Waffles, an apple pie vanilla latte, melon soda float, fresh lemonades, and a selection of grab-and-go Hello Kitty and Friends-themed pastries. Guests can also enjoy assorted character sugar cookies and macarons in flavors such as vanilla bean, green tea, strawberry, salted caramel, and blue raspberry.

Designed with Hello Kitty's signature charm, the cafe features a playful pink-and-blue color palette, Chicago-inspired skyline touches, and a variety of seating for both dine-in and grab-and-go guests.

Exclusive to the Chicago location, the speakeasy-inspired Bow Room offers a reservation-only afternoon tea experience with concealed entryways, immersive decor, photo booths, and other photo-ready moments. The intimate space accommodates up to 50 guests.

For more information and updates on special events, fans can visit their website.