Help find Maddie: Girl, 15, missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Madison Harris, who goes by Maddie, was last seen leaving her home on Monday, Sept. 6 in the 1600 block of N. Drake Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

She is described as an African American girl, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Madison Harris | Chicago Police Department

Harris was last seen wearing a dark blue long sleeve shirt, black pants and pink UGG slide shoes, carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five Detectives at 312-746-6554.

