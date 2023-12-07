Driver killed in car crash on Chicago's West Side

A man was killed after crashing his car into several poles in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police responded to a car crash in the 4500 block of West Fullerton Avenue at about 2:10 a.m.

A 39-year-old man was driving a silver SUV and hit multiple poles before coming to a stop, according to police.

The driver was transported to Norwegian Hospital with trauma to the body and was pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported. Area Five Detectives are investigating.