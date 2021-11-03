Hermosa playground burned in apparent act of arson

What makes an apparent playground arson at Nixon Elementary School in the Hermosa neighborhood so heartbreaking is that it took community members four years to raise the money to rebuild it.

Up until 2018, the playground had been in disrepair. Neighbors say the spot had been a target for trash and graffiti.

It was in such bad condition, kids would regularly cut themselves on jagged metal edges.

"The day we built the playground was just an incredible day," said Colin Byrd-Martinez, a community leader who led the fundraising effort.

The brand new playground was finally installed in 2018 without help from Chicago Public Schools at a price tag of $250,000.

"Every dollar was hard to get. We were having festivals, street festivals, parents were cooking food," Byrd-Martinez said.

But at 6 p.m. Tuesday night, the little playground that brought this community together, burned in an apparent act of arson.

"We want to know why," said Byrd-Martinez. "It doesn't make any sense."

Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Sosa (35th ward) has promised a $100,000 contribution from his office.

"The destruction of Nixon's playground is a tragedy, but just like in 2018, our community is going to come together to secure a new playground for our children," Ramirez-Sosa said in a statement.

He urged CPS to come up with the remaining funds.

CPS released a statement Thursday afternoon saying it has reviewed the damages to the playground and is committed to rebuilding it alongside Ramirez-Sosa and the Hermosa community.

"The loss of the Nixon Elementary playground is tragic news for a school community that came together in 2018 to build it," said CPS spokesperson Mary Ann Fergus. "Chicago Public Schools was on site Wednesday morning to assess the damages and has committed to replacing the playground in collaboration with Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa and the Hermosa community."

There are two things you can do if you want to help rebuild the playground: sign an online petition, and show up to Nixon Elementary School on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. where the community is going to be meeting to discuss how to rebuild.

"'Hermosa' means 'beautiful' in Spanish. This is a beautiful community. I hope this brings people together, again," said Byrd-Martinez.

Police on the West Side do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 25th District detectives.