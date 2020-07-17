Expand / Collapse search

'Hey buddy, there's a shark right there!': Off-duty police officer pulls boy away from shark

An off-duty Cocoa police officer pulled a boy away from a shark to safety. The incident was caught on camera.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - An off-duty Cocoa police officer pulled a boy away from a shark to safety. The incident was caught on camera. 

"Hey buddy, there's a shark right there!" you can hear in the video.

Officer Adrian Kosicki was off-duty Thursday evening, July 16, walking on the beach with his wife near the pier when they noticed a shark approaching a small boy on a boogie board. 

Kosicki made the decision to quickly enter the water and pull the boy out as the shark began to get dangerously close.  

No one was injured.