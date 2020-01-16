Hidden camera found in staff restroom of Northfield school, police say

article

Police are investigating after a hidden camera was found Tuesday in a restroom of a Northfield middle school.

Officers responded about 4 p.m. after a staff member reportedly found a video recording device in a staff restroom at Sunset Ridge School, 525 Sunset Ridge Rd., Northfield police said in a statement.

Officers searched the rest of the building and found nothing else suspicious, police said. Police declined to comment further.

Representatives with Sunset Ridge School District 29 did not immediately return calls seeking comment.