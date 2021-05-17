High-end car dealerships struck by thieves in Hinsdale

Police are searching for a suspect in the break in of two luxury car dealerships overnight in west suburban Hinsdale.

Police from multiple western suburbs and Illinois state troopers responded to the burglaries about 2:30 a.m. at Continental AutoSports Ferrari and Land Rover Hinsdale on East Ogden Avenue, west of I-294.

Officers searched a Chrysler 300 left against the wall of one of the dealerships, which they say was stolen from Chicago.

Police were able to make two arrests, but they have been searching for one person who got away, according to Hinsdale Police Chief Brian King.

Police said no vehicles or property were stolen from either dealership. They have been searching a yard nearby, where a gate was left open, and they picked up some evidence.