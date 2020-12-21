High Ridge YMCA to close in January

article

After nearly 70 years in the community, the High Ridge YMCA in West Rogers Park will be shuttered at the end of January due to ongoing financial issues, which worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility, located at 2424 W. Touhy Ave., will close at 7 p.m. Jan. 22, 2021, after operating at a loss for a number of years even before the COVID-19 crisis, according to a statement on the YMCA of Metro Chicago’s website.

Despite its losses, which were due to declining membership, increased competition in the area and rising costs, the organization sought to keep the facility open because of its value to the community, the statement said.

"The overwhelming economic stress caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has put an enormous strain on our organization to the point where we are no longer able to sustain the center during and after the pandemic," the statement said. "Unfortunately, we have reached the point where we cannot identify a path to sustainability for the High Ridge YMCA, so we have made the difficult decision to close the center."

Earlier this year, three Chicago-area YMCA centers — the Leaning Tower YMCA in Niles, the Lattof YMCA in Des Plaines and the Kroehler Family YMCA in Naperville — closed their doors after experiencing similar economic hardships.

Members of the High Ridge YMCA were encouraged to visit nearby facilities such as the Lake View YMCA at 3333 N. Marshfield Ave. and the Irving Park YMCA at 4251 W. Irving Park Rd.

Advertisement

"It has been our honor to be a part of the West Rogers Park community for almost 70 years, and we hope to find other ways to serve the area in the future. Thank you for your support of the High Ridge YMCA."