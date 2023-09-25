High-risk teen reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a high-risk missing teen who was reported missing Sunday from the Hermosa neighborhood.

Zuzanna Kuznar, 16, was last seen leaving her home in the 4300 block of West Henderson Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Kuznar is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

No further information was provided.