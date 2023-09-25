Expand / Collapse search

High-risk teen reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Zuzanna Kuznar | Chicago police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a high-risk missing teen who was reported missing Sunday from the Hermosa neighborhood.

Zuzanna Kuznar, 16, was last seen leaving her home in the 4300 block of West Henderson Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Kuznar is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

No further information was provided.

Special Report: How missing persons investigations work

In a FOX 32 special report, Anita Padilla looks at how missing persons investigators do their jobs and all the challenges they face in real life.