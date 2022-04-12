'High-risk' woman, 70, reported missing from Jefferson Park

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a "high-risk" 70-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday from the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Barbara Bezold left her residence in the 5500 block of North Mango Avenue without a coat Monday, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-5, 158 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. She is known to frequent the 8th district, according to police

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.

