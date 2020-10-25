High school switches to online learning after some students attend party without masks

A school district superintendent says a Massachusetts high school will shift to fully remote learning after students attended a house party where they didn't wear masks and shared drinks.

Superintendent John Buckey said in a letter to families on Sunday that action comes in response to a house party Friday with young people who were not social distancing or wearing face covering, and were sharing drinks and "generally ignoring" COVID-19 rules.

Buckley wrote that he understood "young people's desire to be together, as far away from adults as possible," but that ignoring the rules was "potentially harming the community at large."

Marblehead High School students will learn remotely until at least Nov. 6. Buckley said the hybrid learning model could restart Nov. 9 if no coronavirus cases are identified during that time.

