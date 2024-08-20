High-speed chase over 100 mph in Lake County ends in arrest

article

A Fox Lake woman was arrested after leading sheriff's deputies on a chase of over 100 mph and being tracked down by a K9 Monday night in the northern suburbs.

Around 11 p.m., a Lake County Sheriff's Deputy spotted a stolen Dodge Charger near Washington Street and Route 21 in Gurnee. The car had reportedly fled several times from law enforcement in the past few days.

A sheriff's deputy followed the car on several roads before trying to initiate a traffic stop near Rollins Road and Drury Lane. The driver of the Charger, who police later identified as 42-year-old Kristina Krause, fled westbound on Rollins Road at speeds of up to 100 mph, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Krause turned off her headlights as she approached Hook Drive in Round Lake Beach. Deputies found the car abandoned in the 1900 block of Hardwood Path.

Lake County Sheriff's K9 Odin and his handler were called to the scene and tracked Krause through several backyards before finding her hiding between two bushes. Krause was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude and aggravated speeding.

Lake County officials said more charges are possible. Krause is being held at Lake County Jail pending her court hearing Tuesday.