High-speed chase ends in police-involved shooting in Antioch; suspect in custody

One person was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase Sunday that ended in Antioch with a shot being fired by Waukegan police.

Around 10:40 p.m., Antioch officers were alerted to a police chase that started in Waukegan and was heading toward their village. The driver, who was later identified as a 25-year-old Antioch resident, led police to Antioch Manor apartments in the 400 block of Donin Drive.

The suspect got out of his vehicle at the apartment complex wielding a high-powered crossbow, police said.

While Waukegan and Antioch officers tried to de-escalate the situation, the suspect pointed the crossbow several times at the police. He then ran into a nearby apartment building. Officers followed him into the building where the suspect again pointed his weapon at them.

At that time, a Waukegan police officer fired a single shot at the suspect but did not strike anyone.

The suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody. He was then transported to a nearby hospital.