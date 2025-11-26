High-speed crash in Logan Square leaves passenger dead
CHICAGO - A woman was killed early Wednesday after a car jumped a curb and crashed into a raised barrier in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.
What we know:
The crash happened around 1 a.m. in the 3700 block of West North Avenue where a blue sedan was speeding when it jumped the curb and struck a raised barrier, according to police.
A 41-year-old woman in the passenger seat suffered trauma to her body and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she later died.
The 43-year-old man driving the car was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with unspecified injuries.
A witness told officers he saw the sedan trying to make a turn before the crash. The driver was taken into custody and charges are pending.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.