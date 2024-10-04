High-speed crash damages truck, house and lightpole on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A driver was hospitalized after speeding through a red light and crashing into a truck in West Englewood early Friday morning. He attempted to flee the scene but was arrested nearby and will face multiple traffic citations.



A driver was hospitalized after speeding through a red light and crashing his car in a West Englewood intersection Friday morning.

The driver was speeding in a Jeep around 2:45 a.m. when he ran a red light and struck a truck that was traveling northbound in the intersection of Marquette Road and Damen Avenue, according to police.

The truck was carrying a trailer that detached in the crash and struck a residence before hitting a light pole.

The driver of the Jeep tried to run away from the scene of the crash but was arrested a short distance away, police said. He injured his arm in the crash and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was listed in good condition. Police said he will be issued several traffic citations.

The driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash and refused medical attention. No one in the residence was injured in the crash.