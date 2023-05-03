High-speed passing attempt leads to deadly Hobart crash

article

A person was killed in a crash in northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, three vehicles were traveling westbound on 37th Avenue approaching North Lake Park Avenue when one of the vehicles attempted to pass the other two by driving in between them, police said.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed while attempting to pass and struck one of the vehicles and lost control.

The vehicle that tried to pass then crashed into a traffic control light pole at 37th Avenue and North Lake Park.

The driver of that vehicle was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

Another person suffered injuries and was treated on scene by EMS.

A preliminary factor to this fatal crash was cited as excessive speed.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.