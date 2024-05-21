High winds cause power outages in Chicago suburbs

High winds created power outages for residents across the Chicago area Tuesday night.

A power line went down on North Dryden Avenue and East Oakton Street in Arlington Heights around 7 p.m. leaving at least 40 homes without power on the block. Workers for an internet company were also on the scene working to restore the internet for at least 100 homes in the same area.

Minimum property damage was reported. However, tree limbs and branches covered the ground from the storm.

Residents were seen moving their vehicles off the streets into their garages in case winds continued to pick up.

Overall, around 12,000 ComEd customers are without power around the Chicago area due to downed power lines and downed branches.

Scattered storms remained possible until about midnight. Even without storms, winds were regularly gusting over 40 mph.

