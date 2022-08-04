'It's heavy, it's always heavy': Highland Park remembers shooting victims a month after tragedy

One month has passed since a gunman opened fire on a crowd during Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

It's a somber milestone for the community, but as time passes, their determination to make a difference becomes stronger.

On Thursday, community members met near Central and St. Johns avenues to reflect on the past month and to remember those who were killed.

"It’s a spectrum of emotions for everybody," said David Sallak, who lives in Highland Park. "It’s heavy, it’s always heavy."

There, a memorial for the seven people killed remains in place.

For many, it's a space to honor those who were taken, but also a place to pursue change.

"I wanted to honor the community members and neighbors we lost through action and one of the ways we’ve been doing that is through advocacy," said Rachel Jacoby.

Jacoby is one of the city's many residents who's taken her efforts to Washington, D.C. – demanding a nationwide assault weapons ban.

"Even though it passed the House, it still has to pass the Senate, so we have an uphill battle, but we’re absolutely not giving up the fight," said Jacoby.

U.S. Representative Brad Schneider was also in attendance Thursday evening, where family, friends and strangers had a moment of silence.

Schneider said the community has already made a major impact for future generations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

"The passion and the plea for action, this line of honor through action really hit home," said U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, (D) Illinois 10th Congressional District.

On Friday, Aug. 5 at 8:30 a.m., Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering will address the Lake County Committee of the Whole. There, she will join other local leaders to discuss the impact of gun violence on the community.

The public can tune in virtually. Visit this link to register.