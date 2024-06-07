Highland Park double murder: Man arrested in deadly shootings of 2 brothers

A man wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two brothers in Highland Park has been taken into custody, officials announced Friday.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force announced the arrest before noon but provided no further details. Officials said more information will be released later Friday.

A fire broke out around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1700 block of Park Avenue West.

An officer from Tower Ladder 33 did an initial sweep outside the home when the two victims were found.

As crews began putting out the flames, firefighters went into the home through a window to search for any other victims. No one else was found inside.

Initially, police said the two victims appeared to have died from "suspicious injuries." Hours later, on Wednesday evening, the Lake County Coroner's Office identified the victims, who are brothers, as 63-year-old Marc Austwick and 60-year-old John Austwick.

Based on autopsy results, the coroner said both of the brothers died from multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides.

"It’s pretty creepy, I’ve lived here a long time. I’ve never seen anything like this," said one neighbor.

FOX 32 has confirmed the property owner, their mother, died just last week - she was 84 years old.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.