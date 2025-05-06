Highland Park man charged after threatening texts, arson in extortion attempt

article

The Brief A Highland Park man was arrested after sending a series of threatening text messages and setting a fire in an attempt to extort $80,000 from a homeowner. Eduardo Aragon, 25, was charged with arson, multiple counts of intimidation, and electronic harassment. He remains in custody without bond until his trial.



A Highland Park man was arrested and charged after allegedly attempting to extort $80,000 from a local homeowner through a series of threatening text messages and setting a garbage can on fire, police said Monday.

The backstory:

Highland Park police responded to the 200 block of Roger Williams Avenue on April 28 following a report of a suspicious fire and a threatening message that included a kidnapping threat against a family member. Over the following days, additional threatening messages were sent to the homeowner.

Police identified the suspect as Eduardo Aragon, 25, of Highland Park. Aragon was taken into custody on Saturday.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and approved several charges against Aragon, including one count of arson, six counts of intimidation and one count of harassment through electronic communication.

Following a first appearance hearing on Saturday, prosecutors filed a petition to detain Aragon, which was granted the next day. He remains in custody without the ability to post bail and will be held until trial.