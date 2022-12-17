Highland Park parade shooting: Father of alleged gunman posts bond and gets out of jail

The father of the gunman who allegedly opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park paid bond and was released on Saturday.

Robert Crimo Jr. appeared in bond court Saturday morning where a judge set his bond at $50,000.

At the 10-minute hearing, conducted via video link, Lake County Judge Jacquelyn Melius said she accepted an agreement between Crimo’s lawyer and prosecutors that bond be set at $50,000. Among the conditions of his release, the judge told him, was that he turn in any gun licenses, as well as any weapons at his home.

He was charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct on Thursday and surrendered himself to law enforcement Friday.

"Robert Crimo Jr., again the father, took a reckless and unjustified risk when he decided on Dec. 16, 2019, to sign his son's application for a firearm owner's ID, or FOID card. At the time he signed the application, his son was 19 and could not — let me say that again — could not get a FOID card, and because of that, could not legally purchase a firearm without his father's assistance in that application process," Lake County officials said.

Dozens of people were injured or killed in the Fourth of July shooting, which was thought to have been planned by Robert Crimo III, for several weeks.

The victims who died were Katherine Goldstein, 64; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacki Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; Nicolas Toledo, 78; and Eduardo Uvaldo, 69.

Crimo III was indicted on 117 felony charges. He was charged with 21 counts of murder, three counts for each person who died. He also faces counts of attempted murder and aggravated battery for each of the 48 people wounded that day.

He pleaded not guilty on Aug. 3.

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration. Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fleeing.

Crimo III was also allegedly disguised as a woman at the time of the shooting.

After the shooting, Crimo III allegedly blended in with the crowd and walked to his mother's home in the area where he borrowed her vehicle, Lake County officials said. A member of the community spotted Crimo III driving and called 911.

He was pulled over and arrested during a traffic stop about five miles north of the shooting.