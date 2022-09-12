Highland Park police, fire and EMTs to be honored for response to parade shooting

First responders in Highland Park will be celebrated Monday night.

Congressman Brad Schneider will present all the city's police, fire, and EMT workers with a Congressional Certificate of Recognition for their service during and after the July 4th parade shooting.

Eleven city and Lake County leaders will also be presented with the flags that were flown over the U.S. Capitol.

The awards will be presented at the beginning of tonight's regular scheduled City Council meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.