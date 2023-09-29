Highland Park police ID source of text message threats sent to students

Highland Park police announced Friday they've identified the source of threatening text messages sent to Highland Park High School students earlier this week.

Investigators determined that a juvenile student was responsible for sending the messages, according to a statement from police.

The student told investigators that the messages were not intended to be taken seriously. A preliminary investigation determined the student lacked the intent and means to carry out the threats in the text messages, police said.

Police said they've identified the student and referred the case to the Lake County State’s Attorney Juvenile Division for charges.