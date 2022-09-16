Highland Park residents told to shelter in place due to police activity

There was heavy police presence Friday afternoon around a home in north suburban Highland Park.

Police were focussed on one home in the 1300 block of St. John's Avenue, where officers blocked the street between Lincoln and Wade, and are re-directing traffic.

Residents who live on the block have not been able to drive to their homes.

The City of Highland Park posted on Facebook around 1 p.m. asking residents in the area to stay indoors.

While the details about the incident are still unclear, officials said that the situation is contained to one residence.

A spokeswoman for the city told FOX 32 News she cannot provide any additional updates at this time.

FOX 32 News will continue to monitor this situation and bring you the latest updates as we receive them.