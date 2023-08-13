Highland Park police seek suspect after shooting leaves person wounded

A person was shot following a fight in Highland Park Sunday morning.

Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road at 11:30 a.m.

One person was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators say there was a conflict between two people prior to the shooting.

The public was asked to avoid the 2300 block of Green Bay Road as the investigation continues.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The male suspect reportedly fled on a bicycle dressed in all black. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call 911.

The city of Highland Park and the Lake County Major Crimes Unit are investigating.