Hiker celebrating end of coronavirus lockdown falls to her death while posing for photo

A Kazakhstan woman fell more than 110 feet to her death last weekend after posing for a cliffside photo to celebrate the end of the area's coronavirus lockdown.

Olesia Suspitsina, 31, was out hiking with a friend in Duden Park, located in Antalya, Turkey -- following weeks of the city's shelter-in-place order.

Suspitsina reportedly climbed over a safety fence in the park and posed for an image on the edge of a cliff in front of its scenic waterfalls -- before slipping on some grass and plummeting roughly 115 feet, according to Sputnik Turkey.

Her horrified companion called emergency services who pulled Suspitsina's lifeless body out of the water, where it was taken to the morgue of Antalya Forensic Medicine Institue for an autopsy. Authorities determined her death was an accident, according to her relatives.

"Olesya was a smart and cheerful person. She set goals and made them happen," one grieving relative told the Daily Mail.

“Olesya always loved the sea and dreamed of living in Turkey," another wrote on social media.

Suspitsina reportedly worked as a tour guide in the city for the last five years. Her body is set to be transported from Turkey to Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Before the incident, Suspitsina had written on Instagram, in a message that is now private: "I will always admire the beauty of the Turkish nature. This is my paradise," the paper reported.

Located in Turkey’s southern province, the Düden Waterfalls are visited by around 700,000 tourists every year, according to the Daily Sabah.

Turkey has seen more than 120,204 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 3,174 deaths as of Thursday evening, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The country has the seventh-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

