Hillary Clinton muses about 2020 'rematch' against Trump: 'I can beat him again'

Hillary Clinton could beat President Trump "again" if she decides to run for president in 2020, the former secretary of state said Tuesday in an interview.

Clinton appeared on PBS News Hour and was asked about Trump's antagonistic attitude toward her after he goaded Clinton to run for the White House again. She called him "obsessed" for mocking her email scandal and said she could beat Trump in an electoral rematch, if she ever decided to jump back in.

"It truly is remarkable how obsessed he remains with me," she said. "But this latest tweet is so typical of him. Nothing has been more examined and looked at than my emails. We all know that. So he's either lying or delusional or both.

"So maybe there does need to be a rematch," Clinton added. "Obviously, I can beat him again. But, just seriously, I don't understand, I don't think anybody understands what motivates him, other than personal grievance, other than seeking adulation."

Clinton, who defeated Trump in the popular vote in 2016, also responded to the challenge on Twitter after Trump called her out by name, suggesting she try to steal the nomination away from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

"I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena!" Trump tweeted Tuesday.

"Don’t tempt me. Do your job," Clinton replied.

She claimed that those who were expecting the president to change his behavior upon assuming office got a rude awakening and that what you see with Trump is what you get.

"I said during the campaign, there was no other Donald Trump. What you saw was what you were going to get," Clinton said.

"I think a lot of Americans understandably thought, 'Oh, no, come on. That can't possibly be the case. Once he's in the office, he will certainly moderate his behavior.' Well, we've seen, no, he hasn't."

