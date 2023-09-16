Hillcrest High School shooting: 14-year-old killed following Homecoming Football Game

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot following a high school football game in the south suburbs Friday night.

Country Club Hills police were at Hillcrest High School, located at 17401 Pulaski Road, clearing out a group of people around 9 p.m. when shots were fired.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The boy was identified as Marshawn Mitchell from Hazel Crest, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The shooting happened just after Hillcrest High School's Homecoming Football Game against Oak Forest High School.

It is not clear if Mitchell was a student at either school.

Country Club Hills police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 708-798-3191. Tips can be submitted anonymously at the SWORN tip line.