Hinsdale agrees to pay $800K to settle housing discrimination lawsuit

The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday it has reached a settlement with Hinsdale over housing discrimination.

The village has agreed to pay $800,000 to settle a lawsuit stemming from its refusal to allow a sober living home for people recovering from addiction, which violated the Fair Housing Act.

"Individuals with disabilities – including those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction – should not be excluded from living in residential neighborhoods," United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John R. Lausch Jr. said in a statement.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The settlement also requires Hinsdale to update its Zoning Ordinance to comply with the law.

The village will pay $10,000 to the United States government, and $790,000 to Trinity Sober Living, LLC, which is the sober living home's owner and operator that filed the lawsuit in November 2020.