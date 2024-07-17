Proposed ordinance in Hinsdale would limit short-term housing rentals after complaints from residents

A proposed ordinance in Hinsdale aims to limit housing rentals to a minimum of 90 days in response to several complaints from residents about homes being used for short-term and nightly rentals through platforms like Airbnb and VRBO.

The initial proposal by the Plan Commission recommended a 180-day minimum, but the board members are now considering a 90-day minimum instead.

Residents advocating for longer rental terms cite concerns about safety, neighborhood disruptions and parties held by overnight guests. They believe that extending the rental period would help maintain the community's integrity and reduce these issues.

On the other hand, some residents oppose the long-term rental restrictions, arguing for individual property rights and the need for flexibility in short-term rentals. They point out that Hinsdale property owners undergoing renovations may need short-term rental options to stay within the village.

The Village Board meeting can be found below:

The ordinance includes an exception for rentals under 90 days if they occur subsequent to the sale of a home and the homeowner is staying in the property.

Violations of the proposed ordinance could result in fines of up to $200 per day.

A Hinsdale resident with rental properties in the western suburbs, including Hinsdale, voiced concerns over the proposed ordinance. He explained that his properties are commonly used for 30 to 60-day rentals, and extending the minimum rental period to 90 days would significantly impact his business.

The proposed change to a 90-day minimum has sparked debate among residents, with some considering selling their properties if the new restrictions are implemented. The board will continue to gather input from the community before making a final decision on the ordinance.

The proposed ordinance will move to a vote next month.