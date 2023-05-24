Hinsdale police investigate burglary at Kelsey's Boutique, $68K of merchandise taken

The Hinsdale Police Department is investigating a brazen burglary that occurred at Kelsey's Boutique on Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video shows a group of eight offenders arriving at the business in two stolen SUVs with no plates around 1:19 a.m., according to police and the store's owner.

The suspects — all Black males — used a sledgehammer to break through a glass door, police said. They then gathered items and left within two minutes.

The store's owner says $68,000 of high-end merchandise was stolen. The owner also said that as the suspects were ripping items off the walls, they were damaging the merchandise because the items were locked up with security cables.

This was the third time in five years that Kelsey's Boutique was burglarized, according to the owner.

The investigation is ongoing.