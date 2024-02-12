Hinsdale South High School teacher dies after suffering medical emergency on campus

Hinsdale South High School teacher Ryan Mott died after suffering a medical emergency on campus Monday morning.

The school sent out a letter to parents informing them of Mott's death and an emergency early dismissal.

Hinsdale South said that Mott suffered a medical emergency at approximately 7:40 a.m. at the school. He was later pronounced dead at Hinsdale Hospital.

Mott was a military veteran and worked in Hinsdale South's Science and Special Education Department for 20 years.

"Though a quiet soul, Mr. Mott was a powerhouse in the classroom. He will be sorely missed by his current students, former students, and his colleagues," the statement from the school said.

Students were invited to stay after the early dismissal to process the information at the school's counseling office.

No further information was released.