Hinsdale South varsity basketball coach to keep job after student-athletes rally for him

Hinsdale South High School’s varsity boys’ basketball coach will keep his job after the school board held a special meeting Tuesday evening to determine his fate.

In a stunning move, basketball players collectively decided to forfeit their game against Providence Catholic High School to attend Tuesday’s meeting.

There, dozens of student-athletes and parents pleaded with the school board to keep Coach Michael Belcaster on the court.

"He would fight for us no matter what would happen, and this is us fighting for him," said Ayden Farrare, Hinsdale South High School student.

"I was really nervous coming up to speak, I was really hoping for him to come back, and hearing him coming back was great, especially before our rivalry game on Thursday," said Matthew Peczulis, Hinsdale South High School student.

Hinsdale South basketball players tell FOX 32 Chicago they only found out Monday that Belcaster's job was on the line.

Parents say there has been little to no communication from the district explaining the situation, but this comes amid an interesting season off the court.

In the fall, the parent of a senior student sued after Belcaster cut her son from the team following tryouts.

Erin Savage alleged that her son was excluded from the team as an act of retaliation. Savage claimed that the retaliation stemmed from her son accusing former head coach Michael Moretti of verbal abuse.

When Moretti was demoted, Belcaster was bumped up to head coach.

Savage’s son, who is on the starting lineup, was reinstated by the board in November. He was not in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting.

Parents who attended the meeting told FOX 32 Chicago that no other issues have come up since the fall, which is why they were surprised by Tuesday’s agenda item.

"It's very telling that if you look around this room, you've got all grades represented, a lot of families represented, who are very passionate about this thing, and I think that’s probably the best example as to the impact that Coach Belcaster's had on this particular community," said Koshy Tvelil, parent.

After public comment, the Hinsdale Township High School District 86 Board of Education deliberated in closed session for about an hour before revealing their decision.

The board ultimately declined to place Hinsdale South High School’s varsity basketball coach on administrative leave.

"Coach Belcaster will resume his regular duties," said Board President Catherine Greenspon.

Belcaster was not in attendance on Tuesday, but his wife was. She tells FOX 32 Chicago that Belcaster does not have a comment at this time.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to Hinsdale Township High School District 86’s administrative chief of staff for further comment but did not immediately hear back.