Suburban woman files lawsuit after son's removal from Hinsdale South basketball team

Darien
DARIEN, Ill. - A suburban woman is suing because her son was cut from the Hinsdale South High School basketball team.

The suit against the school was filed by Erin Savage. Her son is a senior who played on the South varsity team for two years and earned All-Conference honors.

The lawsuit claims the teen was cut in an act of retaliation after accusing the former coach of verbal abuse. That coach was demoted.

"This is about what I feel is retaliation of his First Amendment rights," Savage’s lawyer, Steven Glink, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

"He spoke out against the coach. They substantiated it. The coach got demoted. He tries out for the team, he’s All-Conference as a sophomore and junior and now he doesn’t make the team as a senior? That doesn’t pass the smell test in my book."

FOX 32 has not yet seen a response from the Hinsdale High School District regarding the lawsuit.