'His scheme backfired': Former Illinois school bus driver sentenced to 74 years after murder plot

A former Illinois school bus driver received another lengthy prison sentence Tuesday after two murder-for-hire plots.

Christian Shepherd, 44, was sentenced to 74 years in prison. He was previously sentenced in another murder-for-hire plot to 76 years, according to the Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow.

"Shepherd is a coward without a soul who tried to hire others to kill for him while behind bars in a failed attempt to silence potential witnesses and save his own skin," Glasgow said. "I credit the two inmates who spoke up and informed police about Shepherd’s plans. His scheme backfired and this malevolent criminal will now spend the rest of his days where he belongs – behind bars and removed from society."

His 74-year sentence stems from May 2010 when Shepherd tried to hire a fellow inmate to murder a victim that he sexually assaulted, the victim's mother and two detectives, according to the state's attorney.

Shepherd gave the inmate a map to the home of two of his victims and a statement that he wanted the inmate to read aloud.

However, the inmate turned over the documents to police and wore a wire to help capture Shepherd's murder plan for the authorities.

On Sept. 14, Shepherd was found guilty on four counts of solicitation of murder for hire, a Class X felony.

After this case, he went on to hire another inmate to kill the initial victims of his first murder-for-hire plot and the first hitman, according to the state's attorney.

But, this case had the same outcome – the inmate turned over Shepherd's plans to the police.

Shepherd was found guilty in Nov. 2022 for this case. He was sentenced earlier this year to 76 years behind bars for solicitation of murder for hire and solicitation of murder, which are both Class X felonies.

To date, Shepherd is serving his 76-year sentence and the 74 years will be served consecutively, the state's attorney said.

He will also receive 143 days credit in this case for the time he's served so far. Both of Shepherd's sentences will be served at 85%.