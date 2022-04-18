Firefighters battling blaze at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood after fire rekindles

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a fire at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood Monday afternoon — the second time a fire has erupted at this church in less than a week.

Crews responded to the fire just before 3 p.m.

This is the second time in a week the church has erupted in flames.

On Friday, the church was on fire around 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported in Friday's fire.

The Chicago Fire Department said on Saturday that the fire on Friday at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church was "accidental and caused by work being done on the building roof using a propane torch."

The fire flared up again on Saturday morning, and crews were back on the scene, pouring water from ladder trucks.

The Antioch Missionary Baptist Church posted on their Facebook Monday afternoon stating:

"Our church building continues to burn. Hot spots have ignited from the Good Friday fire! Our main concern is for the adjacent Education and Fellowship Hall buildings. Continue to pray for Antioch. #Antiochstrong"

This is a developing story, check back for updates.