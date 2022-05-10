'Historic gang conflict': 1 dead, 4 wounded in South Side Chicago mass shooting

A mass shooting Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side left one person dead and four others wounded.

Gunfire erupted around 4:30 p.m. near West 48th Street and South Ada Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The Chicago Police Department says five people were struck by gunfire. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people were hospitalized in critical condition, while two others were in stable condition. None of the victims were children, police said.

Police say officers immediately tried performing life-saving measures on the wounded, but that they were met by a hostile crowd of community members and gang members who were "actively fighting the police." Two people are in custody for fighting with officers.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Inside a vehicle that fled the scene and crashed several blocks away was two weapons, police said. A third weapon was recovered at the scene at 48th and Ada streets.

"There's a historic gang conflict between two rival gangs here. We don't believe the community is being targeted," said Police Commander Don Jerome.

No offenders are in custody, as police are searching for the occupants of the crashed vehicle.

Police are also reviewing surveillance video, and are seeking the community's help in bringing justice to the victims.

Advertisement

No officers were injured in the incident.