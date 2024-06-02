Historic Mexican election draws massive crowds, heavy traffic to Chicago consulate

Heavy traffic clogged Ashland Avenue near Jackson on Sunday as massive lines surrounded the Mexican Consulate in Chicago, where crowds gathered to vote in the Mexican election.

"It's a lot of people and no organization. We need more organization," said activist Elvia Torres.

Doors opened at the consulate at 9 a.m.. However, some Mexican nationalists were seen standing in line as early as 6 a.m.

People waited six to eight hours to cast their ballot with identification and voter registration cards in hand.

The historic election was the first time people could vote in person abroad at the Mexican Consulate for president.

With Chicago police controlling the crowd and traffic, there was pride, frustration and chaos. Consulate staff allowed 10 people inside at a time, with hundreds waiting outside.

Activist Jose Artemio Arreola said, "They have nine computers, nine systems and the internet is very slow. It's the first time they're using the system."

"I've been here since 5 in the morning and I still haven't voted yet. My family is here. I had surgery. I'm ready to vote," said Rafael Gutierrez.

Consulate officials said in Illinois, more than 10,000 Mexican citizens registered to vote, including 2,800 by mail, 6,300 online and 1,300 in person.

Consulate staff said they could only accommodate 1,500 walk-ins who didn't register prior.

More than 3,000 people were estimated to have showed up Sunday.

It's the largest election in Mexico's history, with more than 20,000 positions for senators, mayors and governors. It was also the first time a woman was elected President of Mexico.