Historical marker outside Old State Capitol building commemorates Obama's presidential announcement

There is a new historical marker outside the Old State Capitol building.

It was on a cold morning in February 2007 that Barack Obama announced his presidential campaign from the building's front lawn.

While the weather was a bit better Wednesday, lawmakers gathered inside the warm chambers to dedicate the marker to America's first Black president.

"This is a very emotional moment for me because I remember standing outside with my children, and thinking all things are possible," said Illinois state Sen. Doris Turner.

"He launched what many of us believed was generational change. He inspired all of us to believe in hope again. He inspired all of us to believe that change was coming," added Chris Welch, Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives.

Obama served as an Illinois state senator from 1997 to 2004 in Illinois' 13th senate district.

The district represented Chicago South Side neighborhoods.